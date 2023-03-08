Shareholders in Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 57%. Because Freightos hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The share price has dropped 58% in three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Freightos wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Freightos grew its revenue by 60% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 57% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Freightos shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 58% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Freightos (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

