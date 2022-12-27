Shareholders in GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 86% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. GoodRx Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the GoodRx Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 75%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. In fact, we can see extraordinary items impacting earnings in the last twelve months.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

GoodRx Holdings managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think GoodRx Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

GoodRx Holdings shareholders are down 86% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 10.0%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that GoodRx Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

