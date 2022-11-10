Shareholders in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 27%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 3.7%. Because GQG Partners hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that GQG Partners only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last twelve months, GQG Partners increased its revenue by 33%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 27%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for GQG Partners the TSR over the last 1 year was -21%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

GQG Partners shareholders are down 21% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 3.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 14%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that GQG Partners is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

