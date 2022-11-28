Shareholders in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have trailed the market. Indeed, shareholders received returns of 20% whereas the market is down , returning (-20%) over the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Guild Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 20%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

In contrast, the 19% drop in revenue is a real concern. If the market sees the weak revenue as jeopardising EPS, that could explain the lower share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Guild Holdings shareholders are down 20% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 12% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Guild Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Guild Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

