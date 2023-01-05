Shareholders in Halfords Group (LON:HFD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 39% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Halfords Group had to report a 27% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 39% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 9.90 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Halfords Group, it has a TSR of -36% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.4% in the twelve months, Halfords Group shareholders did even worse, losing 36% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Halfords Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

