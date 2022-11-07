Shareholders in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 69% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 7.3% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 25% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Harvard Bioscience made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Harvard Bioscience increased its revenue by 8.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 69% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Harvard Bioscience stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Harvard Bioscience shareholders are down 69% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Harvard Bioscience better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Harvard Bioscience you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

