Shareholders in HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. Over the year the HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) share price fell 20%. But that actually beats the market decline of 23%. Looking at the longer term, the stock is down 20% over three years.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately HealthStream reported an EPS drop of 13% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 20% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 95.99, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on HealthStream's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

While it's certainly disappointing to see that HealthStream shares lost 20% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 23%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 0.5% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with HealthStream .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

