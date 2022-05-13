Shareholders in Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) are in the red if they invested three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) shareholders, since the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 30%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 8.4% in a month. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 5.4% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Helloworld Travel didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Helloworld Travel's revenue dropped 53% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With revenue in decline, the share price decline of 13% per year is hardly undeserved. It would probably be worth asking whether the company can fund itself to profitability. Of course, it is possible for businesses to bounce back from a revenue drop - but we'd want to see that before getting interested.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Helloworld Travel will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Helloworld Travel's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Helloworld Travel's TSR, which was a 39% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Helloworld Travel shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Helloworld Travel , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

