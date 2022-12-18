Shareholders in HITIQ (ASX:HIQ) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 76% in that time. HITIQ may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 38% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because HITIQ made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

HITIQ grew its revenue by 304% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 76% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on HITIQ's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered HITIQ's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. HITIQ hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -65% exceeds its share price return of -76%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.2% in the last year, HITIQ shareholders might be miffed that they lost 65%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 38%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HITIQ better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - HITIQ has 5 warning signs (and 4 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

