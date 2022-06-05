Shareholders in Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) share price slid 20% over twelve months. That's well below the market return of 7.8%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 12% over three years. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 29%. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Hudbay Minerals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Hudbay Minerals grew its revenue by 35% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 20%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Hudbay Minerals shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 7.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Hudbay Minerals .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

