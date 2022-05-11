Shareholders in iHuman (NYSE:IH) are in the red if they invested a year ago

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 75% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

iHuman wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, iHuman increased its revenue by 78%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 75% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt iHuman shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.8%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 9.0% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for iHuman that you should be aware of.

