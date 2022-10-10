Shareholders in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) share price up 17% in a single quarter. But that wasn't enough to see the company deliver market-beating returns over the year. Specifically, the stock returned 25% whereas the market is down , having returned (-25%) over the last year.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Immatics managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Immatics shareholders are down 25% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 21%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 0.6% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Immatics (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

