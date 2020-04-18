Shareholders Of Investore Property (NZSE:IPL) Must Be Happy With Their 59% Return

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Investore Property Limited (NZSE:IPL), which is up 35%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 23% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 14% , including dividends .

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Investore Property was able to grow its EPS at 0.2% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NZSE:IPL Past and Future Earnings April 18th 2020

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Investore Property, it has a TSR of 59% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Investore Property rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. But the three year TSR of 17% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Investore Property better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Investore Property (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

