Shareholders in James Halstead (LON:JHD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) share price is down 29% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 5.6%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 27% over the last three years.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for James Halstead

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the James Halstead share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

James Halstead's revenue is actually up 9.6% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on James Halstead

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for James Halstead the TSR over the last 1 year was -26%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that James Halstead shareholders are down 26% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.1% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for James Halstead (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now The Time To Put Masterflex (ETR:MZX) On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES)

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider CAM...

  • Seven Principles AG's (ETR:T3T1) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Seven Principles' (ETR:T3T1) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF)

    It's not a stretch to say that Bowler Metcalf Limited's ( JSE:BCF ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x right...

  • Next Green Revolution (NGR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Next Green Revolution (NGR) on November 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NGR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. NGR Listing Banner To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/149213_7cfcad847432daab_001full.jpgUtilizing the power of blockchain, Bizmarvel is here to help the w

  • Guan Chong Berhad's (KLSE:GCB) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.2x Guan Chong Berhad ( KLSE:GCB ) may be sending bearish signals at the...

  • Why Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I) Could Be Worth Watching

    Stemmer Imaging AG ( ETR:S9I ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • How much families will pay in extra tax after stealth rises: research

    Middle-class families will be up to £40,000 worse off over the next 10 years, it is estimated, as a result of Jeremy Hunt’s stealth taxes to plug the hole in government finances, research shows.

  • China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels. After the National Health Commission on Monday announced China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from Jan. 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening.

  • Why investors should be praying that central banks cut interest rates in 2023

    Central banks have pushed through 355 interest rate increases in 2022 and made just 15 cuts, according to the website cbrates.com. Global stock and bond markets have sagged and investors are praying that central bankers reverse course and start to cut the cost of money in 2023.

  • Analysis-Wood’s ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund, which more than doubled during the pandemic rally, is on pace to finish near the very bottom of all U.S. mutual funds in 2022 after surging inflation and higher interest rates dried up appetite for high-growth shares. The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 67% year to date, more than tripling the decline of the S&P 500 index. Its tumble has made it the worst-performing among all 537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and put it near the bottom of all U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the firm's Dec. 16 ranking.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Legendary investor Peter Lynch cautioned against speculating, overreacting, and making forecasts in a rare interview. Here are the 9 best quotes.

    The famed fund manager spoke about when to buy and sell stocks, and advised investors to do their own research and remain open to opportunities.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?

    Granted, a lot of the recent price increase is based on hope and speculation, predicated on the return of Andre Cronje, who has been compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) founder Satoshi Nakamoto (a pseudonym) for his influence on the crypto market. At the end of November, Fantom released a detailed description of its financial records showing that it has $340 million worth of digital assets on hand, including $100 million in stablecoins, $100 million in crypto assets, $50 million in non-crypto assets, and approximately $90 million worth of Fantom tokens. This calculation was based on an annual burn rate of $7 million, and the ability to generate steady annual income on those $340 million worth of digital assets.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.