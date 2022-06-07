Shareholders in Keypath Education International (ASX:KED) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX:KED) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 51% in that time. Keypath Education International hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 31% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Keypath Education International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Keypath Education International increased its revenue by 56%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 51%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 3.7% in the last year, Keypath Education International shareholders might be miffed that they lost 51%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 31%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Keypath Education International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

