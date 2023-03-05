Shareholders in Kistos Holdings (LON:KIST) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST) share price is down 16% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 12%. Because Kistos Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 28% in about a quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Kistos Holdings managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While Kistos Holdings shareholders are down 16% for the year, the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 28% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Kistos Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

