Shareholders in Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 78%. Furthermore, it's down 39% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

We don't think Leap Therapeutics' revenue of US$1,500,000 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Leap Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Leap Therapeutics investors might realise.

When it last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, Leap Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$105m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 12% per year, over 5 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Leap Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Leap Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.8%, against a market gain of about 1.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Leap Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Leap Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

