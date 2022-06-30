Shareholders in LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) have lost 70%, as stock drops 3.7% this past week

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So we hope that those who held LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 70% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. LegalZoom.com may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 17% in the same timeframe.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

LegalZoom.com fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt LegalZoom.com shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 20%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for LegalZoom.com that you should be aware of before investing here.

