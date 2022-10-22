Shareholders Will Likely Find VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VTGN) CEO Compensation Acceptable

The performance at VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Shawn Singh is planning to do about this. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 28 October 2022. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

How Does Total Compensation For Shawn Singh Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$22m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.2m for the year to March 2022. We note that's a small decrease of 7.9% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$563k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$1.9m. This suggests that Shawn Singh is paid below the industry median. Moreover, Shawn Singh also holds US$83k worth of VistaGen Therapeutics stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$563k US$511k 48% Other US$620k US$773k 52% Total Compensation US$1.2m US$1.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. VistaGen Therapeutics is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 33% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 26%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -91% over three years would not have pleased VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. This diverges with the robust growth in EPS, suggesting that there is a large discrepancy between share price and fundamentals. A key question may be why the fundamentals have not yet been reflected into the share price. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 6 warning signs for VistaGen Therapeutics (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: VistaGen Therapeutics is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

