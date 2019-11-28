Shareholders Should Look Hard At Abéo SA’s (EPA:ABEO) 5.9%Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Abéo:

0.059 = €12m ÷ (€289m - €79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Abéo has an ROCE of 5.9%.

Does Abéo Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Abéo's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 13% average reported by the Leisure industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Abéo's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Abéo's current ROCE of 5.9% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 11%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Abéo's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:ABEO Past Revenue and Net Income, November 28th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Abéo.

Do Abéo's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Abéo has total liabilities of €79m and total assets of €289m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Abéo's ROCE

That said, Abéo's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.