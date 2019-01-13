Shareholders Should Look Hard At Adelaide Brighton Limited’s (ASX:ABC) 13% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Adelaide Brighton Limited (ASX:ABC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Adelaide Brighton:

0.13 = AU$218m ÷ (AU$2.1b – AU$380m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Adelaide Brighton has an ROCE of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Adelaide Brighton

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Adelaide Brighton’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Adelaide Brighton’s ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Basic Materials industry. Separate from Adelaide Brighton’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





ASX:ABC Last Perf January 13th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Adelaide Brighton’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Adelaide Brighton has total liabilities of AU$380m and total assets of AU$2.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Adelaide Brighton’s ROCE

With that in mind, Adelaide Brighton’s ROCE appears pretty good. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.