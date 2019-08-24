Shareholders Should Look Hard At Countplus Limited’s (ASX:CUP) 6.4% Return On Capital

Today we'll look at Countplus Limited (ASX:CUP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Countplus:

0.064 = AU$4.2m ÷ (AU$76m - AU$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Countplus has an ROCE of 6.4%.

Is Countplus's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Countplus's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 19% average in the Professional Services industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Countplus's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , Countplus currently has an ROCE of 6.4%, less than the 8.5% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Countplus's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ASX:CUP Past Revenue and Net Income, August 24th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Countplus's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Countplus has total assets of AU$76m and current liabilities of AU$11m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Countplus's ROCE

That said, Countplus's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.