Shareholders Should Look Hard At Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited’s (NSE:EKC) 9.5%Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited (NSE:EKC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Everest Kanto Cylinder:

0.095 = ₹594m ÷ (₹10b - ₹4.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Everest Kanto Cylinder has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Does Everest Kanto Cylinder Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Everest Kanto Cylinder's ROCE is meaningfully below the Packaging industry average of 14%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Everest Kanto Cylinder compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Everest Kanto Cylinder reported an ROCE of 9.5% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Everest Kanto Cylinder's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:EKC Past Revenue and Net Income, November 7th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Everest Kanto Cylinder is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Everest Kanto Cylinder's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Everest Kanto Cylinder has total assets of ₹10b and current liabilities of ₹4.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Everest Kanto Cylinder's ROCE is concerning.