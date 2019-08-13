Shareholders Should Look Hard At Genesco Inc.’s (NYSE:GCO) 6.1% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Genesco:

0.061 = US$89m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$364m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Therefore, Genesco has an ROCE of 6.1%.

Does Genesco Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Genesco's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Specialty Retail industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Genesco stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Genesco's current ROCE of 6.1% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 14%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Genesco's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:GCO Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Genesco.

Genesco's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Genesco has total assets of US$1.8b and current liabilities of US$364m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Genesco's ROCE

If Genesco continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).