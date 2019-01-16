Shareholders Should Look Hard At The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (NASDAQ:GT) 9.7% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Goodyear Tire & Rubber:

0.097 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$18b – US$5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an ROCE of 9.7%.

Does Goodyear Tire & Rubber Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Auto Components industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current ROCE of 9.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 13% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has total liabilities of US$5.0b and total assets of US$18b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.