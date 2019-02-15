Shareholders Should Look Hard At India Power Corporation Limited’s (NSE:DPSCLTD) 0.9% Return On Capital

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at India Power Corporation Limited (NSE:DPSCLTD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for India Power:

0.0093 = ₹801m ÷ (₹100b – ₹14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, India Power has an ROCE of 0.9%.

Is India Power’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see India Power’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Electric Utilities industry average of 8.3%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside India Power’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, India Power currently has an ROCE of 0.9%, less than the 5.1% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If India Power is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect India Power’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

India Power has total assets of ₹100b and current liabilities of ₹14b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.