Shareholders Should Look Hard At InterCard AG Informationssysteme’s (FRA:II8) 5.2% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate InterCard AG Informationssysteme (FRA:II8) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for InterCard Informationssysteme:

0.052 = €199k ÷ (€12m – €1.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, InterCard Informationssysteme has an ROCE of 5.2%.

See our latest analysis for InterCard Informationssysteme

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does InterCard Informationssysteme Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, InterCard Informationssysteme’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 13% average reported by the Tech industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, InterCard Informationssysteme’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.





DB:II8 Last Perf January 17th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If InterCard Informationssysteme is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do InterCard Informationssysteme’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

InterCard Informationssysteme has total assets of €12m and current liabilities of €1.2m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.6% of its total assets. InterCard Informationssysteme has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.