Shareholders Should Look Hard At Leoch International Technology Limited’s (HKG:842) 9.4% Return On Capital

Today we’ll look at Leoch International Technology Limited (HKG:842) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Leoch International Technology:

0.094 = CN¥389m ÷ (CN¥8.8b – CN¥4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Leoch International Technology has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Is Leoch International Technology’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Leoch International Technology’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 7.0% average in the Electrical industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from how Leoch International Technology stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Leoch International Technology currently has an ROCE of 9.4%, compared to its ROCE of 3.4% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Leoch International Technology.

Leoch International Technology’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Leoch International Technology has total assets of CN¥8.8b and current liabilities of CN¥4.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 52% of its total assets. Leoch International Technology has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.