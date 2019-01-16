Shareholders Should Look Hard At Manx Telecom plc’s (LON:MANX) 11% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Manx Telecom plc (LON:MANX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Manx Telecom:

0.11 = UK£17m ÷ (UK£187m – UK£32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Manx Telecom has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Manx Telecom Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Manx Telecom’s ROCE is fairly close to the Telecom industry average of 11%. Regardless of where Manx Telecom sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Manx Telecom.

Do Manx Telecom’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Manx Telecom has total assets of UK£187m and current liabilities of UK£32m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Manx Telecom’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Manx Telecom could be worth a closer look. You might be able to find a better buy than Manx Telecom. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

