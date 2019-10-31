Shareholders Should Look Hard At MS Industrie AG’s (ETR:MSAG) 3.4%Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at MS Industrie AG (ETR:MSAG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MS Industrie:

0.034 = €4.7m ÷ (€216m - €76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, MS Industrie has an ROCE of 3.4%.

Does MS Industrie Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, MS Industrie's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.5% average reported by the Machinery industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, MS Industrie's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

MS Industrie's current ROCE of 3.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 11%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how MS Industrie's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

XTRA:MSAG Past Revenue and Net Income, October 31st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for MS Industrie.

MS Industrie's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

MS Industrie has total assets of €216m and current liabilities of €76m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. MS Industrie has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.