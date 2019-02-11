Shareholders Should Look Hard At National Fertilizers Limited’s (NSE:NFL) 8.4% Return On Capital

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at National Fertilizers Limited (NSE:NFL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for National Fertilizers:

0.084 = ₹4.3b ÷ (₹96b – ₹45b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, National Fertilizers has an ROCE of 8.4%.

Is National Fertilizers’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, National Fertilizers’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 17% average reported by the Chemicals industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how National Fertilizers compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

In our analysis, National Fertilizers’s ROCE appears to be 8.4%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 4.5%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:NFL Last Perf February 11th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if National Fertilizers has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

National Fertilizers’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

National Fertilizers has total assets of ₹96b and current liabilities of ₹45b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 47% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, National Fertilizers’s ROCE is concerning.