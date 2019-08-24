Shareholders Should Look Hard At Propel Funeral Partners Limited’s (ASX:PFP) 9.6% Return On Capital

Today we'll look at Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Propel Funeral Partners:

0.096 = AU$18m ÷ (AU$251m - AU$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Propel Funeral Partners has an ROCE of 9.6%.

Does Propel Funeral Partners Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Propel Funeral Partners's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Consumer Services industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Propel Funeral Partners's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how Propel Funeral Partners's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:PFP Past Revenue and Net Income, August 24th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Propel Funeral Partners's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Propel Funeral Partners has total assets of AU$251m and current liabilities of AU$63m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Propel Funeral Partners's ROCE