Shareholders Should Look Hard At Semtech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SMTC) 8.5% Return On Capital

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Today we’ll evaluate Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Semtech:

0.085 = US$81m ÷ (US$1.1b – US$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2018.)

So, Semtech has an ROCE of 8.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Semtech

Is Semtech’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Semtech’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Semiconductor industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Semtech’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

In our analysis, Semtech’s ROCE appears to be 8.5%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.7%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

NASDAQGS:SMTC Last Perf February 2nd 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Semtech’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Semtech has total assets of US$1.1b and current liabilities of US$121m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.