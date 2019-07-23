Shareholders Should Look Hard At Sureserve Group plc’s (LON:SUR) 7.2% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sureserve Group:

0.072 = UK£4.2m ÷ (UK£99m - UK£41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Sureserve Group has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Is Sureserve Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Sureserve Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Commercial Services industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Aside from the industry comparison, Sureserve Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

The image below shows how Sureserve Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

LSE:SUR Past Revenue and Net Income, July 23rd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Sureserve Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sureserve Group has total liabilities of UK£41m and total assets of UK£99m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. Sureserve Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.