Shareholders Should Look Hard At Vedanta Limited’s (NSE:VEDL) 12% Return On Capital

Today we'll look at Vedanta Limited (NSE:VEDL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vedanta:

0.12 = ₹145b ÷ (₹2.0t - ₹766b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Vedanta has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Vedanta's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Vedanta's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Metals and Mining industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Vedanta's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Vedanta's ROCE appears to be 12%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.3%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Vedanta's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Remember that most companies like Vedanta are cyclical businesses. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Vedanta.

Do Vedanta's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vedanta has total liabilities of ₹766b and total assets of ₹2.0t. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Vedanta's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Vedanta's ROCE