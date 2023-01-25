Shareholders in Loungers (LON:LGRS) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 27% in one year, under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Loungers grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Loungers managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Loungers has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Loungers' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Loungers shareholders took a loss of 27%. In contrast the market gained about 0.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 5% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Loungers scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

