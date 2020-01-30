Shareholders Are Loving Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited's (HKG:2314) 4.5% Yield

Dividend paying stocks like Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (HKG:2314) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. Remember though, due to the recent spike in its share price, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing's yield will look lower, even though the market may now be factoring in an improvement in its long-term prospects. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing!

SEHK:2314 Historical Dividend Yield, January 30th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing paid out 34% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Of the free cash flow it generated last year, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing paid out 38% as dividends, suggesting the dividend is affordable. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Is Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.52 times its EBITDA, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 11.14 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.