Shareholders Are Loving Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLM) 0.9% Yield

Could Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A slim 0.9% yield is hard to get excited about, but the long payment history is respectable. At the right price, or with strong growth opportunities, Martin Marietta Materials could have potential. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 0.7% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Martin Marietta Materials for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NYSE:MLM Historical Dividend Yield, November 12th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Martin Marietta Materials paid out 22% of its profit as dividends. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Martin Marietta Materials's cash payout ratio in the last year was 25%, which suggests dividends were well covered by cash generated by the business. It's positive to see that Martin Marietta Materials's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Martin Marietta Materials's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Martin Marietta Materials has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 2.37 times its EBITDA, Martin Marietta Materials's debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 6.76 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Martin Marietta Materials, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

We update our data on Martin Marietta Materials every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Martin Marietta Materials has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. During this period the dividend has been stable, which could imply the business could have relatively consistent earnings power. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was US$1.60 in 2009, compared to US$2.20 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% a year over that time.