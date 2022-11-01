Shareholders in Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MHB) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MHB) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 53% drop in the share price over that period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad saw its revenue grow by 19% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 15% compounded, over three years. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad shares lost 3.6% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 5.8%. Of far more concern is the 8% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

