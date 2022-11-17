Shareholders May Find It Hard To Justify Increasing Regis Resources Limited's (ASX:RRL) CEO Compensation For Now

Shareholders of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. In addition, the company's per-share earnings growth is not looking good, despite growing revenues. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 24 November 2022 and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. We think shareholders may be cautious of approving a pay rise for the CEO at the moment, based on our analysis below.

View our latest analysis for Regis Resources

Comparing Regis Resources Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Regis Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$1.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$1.7m for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 15% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$780k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$590m and AU$2.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$1.5m. So it looks like Regis Resources compensates Jim Beyer in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Jim Beyer also holds AU$583k worth of Regis Resources stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$780k AU$671k 47% Other AU$890k AU$782k 53% Total Compensation AU$1.7m AU$1.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 60% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 40% of the pie. In Regis Resources' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Story continues

Regis Resources Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Regis Resources Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 62% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 24%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Regis Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -56% over three years, Regis Resources Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The company's earnings haven't grown and possibly because of that, the stock has performed poorly, resulting in a loss for the company's shareholders. Shareholders will get the chance at the upcoming AGM to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Regis Resources that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Switching gears from Regis Resources, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here