Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Indluplace Properties Limited's (JSE:ILU) CEO Compensation For Now

Indluplace Properties to hold its Annual General Meeting on 7th of March

Salary of R2.80m is part of CEO Petrus de Wit's total remuneration

Total compensation is 30% above industry average

Over the past three years, Indluplace Properties' EPS grew by 24% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 30%

CEO Petrus de Wit has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Indluplace Properties Limited (JSE:ILU) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 7th of March. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Indluplace Properties Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Indluplace Properties Limited has a market capitalization of R1.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as R6.6m for the year to September 2022. That's a notable increase of 88% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at R2.8m.

In comparison with other companies in the South African REITs industry with market capitalizations under R3.7b, the reported median total CEO compensation was R5.1m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Indluplace Properties Limited pays Petrus de Wit north of the industry median. Furthermore, Petrus de Wit directly owns R16m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R2.8m R2.2m 42% Other R3.8m R1.3m 58% Total Compensation R6.6m R3.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 49% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 51% is other remuneration. In Indluplace Properties' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Indluplace Properties Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Indluplace Properties Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 24% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 2.9%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Indluplace Properties Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 30% over three years, Indluplace Properties Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 7 warning signs for Indluplace Properties (4 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

