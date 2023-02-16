Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) CEO Compensation For Now

Performance at Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) has been reasonably good and CEO Seri Oi Hian Lee has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 23 February 2023. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

See our latest analysis for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Comparing Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has a market capitalization of RM24b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM17m for the year to September 2022. We note that's an increase of 21% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at RM5.6m.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysian Food industry with market capitalizations ranging between RM18b and RM53b had a median total CEO compensation of RM3.5m. Hence, we can conclude that Seri Oi Hian Lee is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Seri Oi Hian Lee also holds RM3.3m worth of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM5.6m RM5.2m 34% Other RM11m RM8.5m 66% Total Compensation RM17m RM14m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 75% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 25% of the pie. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Growth

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 51% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 36%.

Story continues

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 7.9% over three years, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Switching gears from Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here