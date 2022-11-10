Shareholders May Be More Conservative With LiveHire Limited's (ASX:LVH) CEO Compensation For Now

In the past three years, shareholders of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) have seen a loss on their investment. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 16 November 2022. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Christy Forest Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that LiveHire Limited has a market capitalization of AU$74m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$784k for the year to June 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 41% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at AU$322k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$310m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$499k. Hence, we can conclude that Christy Forest is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Christy Forest also holds AU$702k worth of LiveHire stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$322k AU$312k 41% Other AU$462k AU$246k 59% Total Compensation AU$784k AU$558k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. In LiveHire's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at LiveHire Limited's Growth Numbers

LiveHire Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 20% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 30% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has LiveHire Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 12% over three years, many shareholders in LiveHire Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for LiveHire that you should be aware of before investing.

