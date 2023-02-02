Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Nu-World Holdings Limited's (JSE:NWL) CEO Compensation For Now

Despite positive share price growth of 17% for Nu-World Holdings Limited (JSE:NWL) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 08 February 2023 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Nu-World Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Nu-World Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of R570m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R6.3m over the year to August 2022. This was the same as last year. Notably, the salary which is R5.57m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the South Africa Consumer Durables industry with market capitalizations below R3.4b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was R3.4m. Hence, we can conclude that Jeffrey Goldberg is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Jeffrey Goldberg also holds R30m worth of Nu-World Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R5.6m R5.6m 89% Other R717k R717k 11% Total Compensation R6.3m R6.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 53% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 47% of the pie. According to our research, Nu-World Holdings has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Nu-World Holdings Limited's Growth Numbers

Nu-World Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 20% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 8.8% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Nu-World Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Nu-World Holdings Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 17% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 6 warning signs for Nu-World Holdings (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

