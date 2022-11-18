Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Supply Network Limited's (ASX:SNL) CEO Compensation For Now

Under the guidance of CEO Geoffrey David Stewart, Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 25 November 2022, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Geoffrey David Stewart Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Supply Network Limited has a market capitalization of AU$475m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$744k over the year to June 2022. That's slightly lower by 6.6% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of AU$439.6k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between AU$301m and AU$1.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$178k. Hence, we can conclude that Geoffrey David Stewart is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Geoffrey David Stewart also holds AU$12m worth of Supply Network stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$440k AU$452k 59% Other AU$304k AU$345k 41% Total Compensation AU$744k AU$797k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 78% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 22% of the pie. In Supply Network's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Supply Network Limited's Growth Numbers

Supply Network Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 32% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 22% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Supply Network Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 206%, over three years, would leave most Supply Network Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Supply Network that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Supply Network is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

