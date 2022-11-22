Shareholders May Be More Conservative With WestStar Industrial Limited's (ASX:WSI) CEO Compensation For Now

Shareholders of WestStar Industrial Limited (ASX:WSI) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 29 November 2022. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing WestStar Industrial Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that WestStar Industrial Limited has a market capitalization of AU$21m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$498k for the year to June 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 16% over the year before. In particular, the salary of AU$413.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$303m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$366k. Hence, we can conclude that Robert Spadanuda is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Robert Spadanuda directly owns AU$652k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$413k AU$350k 83% Other AU$85k AU$246k 17% Total Compensation AU$498k AU$596k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 60% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 40% is other remuneration. WestStar Industrial pays out 83% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

WestStar Industrial Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, WestStar Industrial Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 27% per year. Its revenue is up 153% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has WestStar Industrial Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 21% over three years, many shareholders in WestStar Industrial Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for WestStar Industrial that you should be aware of before investing.

