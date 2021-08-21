Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Capstone Green Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Shareholders of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 27 August 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

See our latest analysis for Capstone Green Energy

Comparing Capstone Green Energy Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Capstone Green Energy Corporation has a market capitalization of US$63m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.3m for the year to March 2021. That's a notable increase of 54% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$473k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$495k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Capstone Green Energy Corporation pays Darren Jamison north of the industry median. Moreover, Darren Jamison also holds US$665k worth of Capstone Green Energy stock directly under their own name.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$473k US$541k 36% Other US$832k US$306k 64% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$847k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 23% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 77% of the pie. Capstone Green Energy pays out 36% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

Capstone Green Energy Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, Capstone Green Energy Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 7.2% per year. Its revenue is up 8.8% over the last year.

We would argue that the improvement in revenue is good, but isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Capstone Green Energy Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Few Capstone Green Energy Corporation shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -63% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 3 warning signs for Capstone Green Energy that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Capstone Green Energy is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.