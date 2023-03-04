Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With INEO Tech Corp.'s (CVE:INEO) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Key Insights

INEO Tech will host its Annual General Meeting on 10th of March

CEO Kyle Hall's total compensation includes salary of CA$175.0k

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, INEO Tech's EPS grew by 63% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 67%

The underwhelming share price performance of INEO Tech Corp. (CVE:INEO) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 10th of March. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Kyle Hall Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that INEO Tech Corp. has a market capitalization of CA$8.4m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$225k for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 29% above last year. Notably, the salary which is CA$175.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Canadian Electronic industry with market capitalizations below CA$272m, reported a median total CEO compensation of CA$262k. This suggests that INEO Tech remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CA$175k CA$175k 78% Other CA$50k - 22% Total Compensation CA$225k CA$175k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 79% of total compensation represents salary and 21% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between INEO Tech and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

INEO Tech Corp.'s Growth

INEO Tech Corp. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 63% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 71%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has INEO Tech Corp. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -67% over three years, INEO Tech Corp. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 6 warning signs for INEO Tech you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

