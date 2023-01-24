Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With LHN Limited's (Catalist:41O) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

CEO Kelvin Lim has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at LHN Limited (Catalist:41O) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 30 January 2023, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Check out our latest analysis for LHN

How Does Total Compensation For Kelvin Lim Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that LHN Limited has a market capitalization of S$129m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of S$1.9m for the year to September 2022. That's a notable decrease of 34% on last year. Notably, the salary which is S$1.03m, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Singaporean Real Estate industry with market capitalizations below S$264m, reported a median total CEO compensation of S$876k. Hence, we can conclude that Kelvin Lim is remunerated higher than the industry median.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary S$1.0m S$949k 53% Other S$913k S$2.0m 47% Total Compensation S$1.9m S$3.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 55% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 45% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between LHN and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

LHN Limited's Growth

LHN Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 77% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 7.6% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Story continues

Has LHN Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 195%, over three years, would leave most LHN Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 5 warning signs for LHN (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: LHN is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here