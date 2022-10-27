Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$1.0m worth sales made by Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) insiders this past year

While it’s been a great week for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shareholders after stock gained 4.8%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$1.0m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wells Fargo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Kleber Santos, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$44.44 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$45.70. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 51% of Kleber Santos's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kleber Santos.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wells Fargo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Wells Fargo insiders own about US$128m worth of shares (which is 0.07% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Wells Fargo Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Wells Fargo insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Wells Fargo has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

